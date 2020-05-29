Letters: Respect first responders

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I don’t believe for a second that Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue fire Chief Dave LaFave would allow “sloppy” or unreliable data to be sent from Cowlitz County under his command of the Incident Management Team.

LaFave is a responsible leader with decades of field experience in emergencies. Cowlitz County commissioner Arne Mortensen is using his elected position to print false statements about our county’s data reporting and incident response.

Social distancing was the only tool available to save lives. Are we mad at the state for Mount St.. Helens ash landing all over Cowlitz County – the pandemic is a force of nature. There are no examples of local responders restricting anyone’s rights. Commissioners should not wrap themselves in the flag with an unnecessary resolution to uphold the Constitution.

This is nothing more than an excuse for Arne Mortensen to force his individual political opinion into the county’s public record. The county’s Incident Management Team is full of trained professionals doing their job. They are not lying to the public with data. Commissioners shouldn’t question the integrity of emergency responders.

Michael O’Neill

Longview