Letters: Respect each other

As of March 31, America has surpassed the death rate in China.
Staying home and wearing a face mask when going out can flatten the curve in Cowlitz County before it gets too bad here. This pandemic is nothing to take lightly. Like a wise person said, "Do this before you have to witness a loved one or neighbor die from this virus with no cure, like we have in Seattle and other cities."
You can search online to see how to make your own face mask using a paper towel, rubber bands, and a stapler. Please respect each other during this pandemic.
Larry J. Davis
Longview
