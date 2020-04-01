Letters: Respect each other

Letters: Respect each other

{{featured_button_text}}

As of March 31, America has surpassed the death rate in China.

Staying home and wearing a face mask when going out can flatten the curve in Cowlitz County before it gets too bad here. This pandemic is nothing to take lightly. Like a wise person said, "Do this before you have to witness a loved one or neighbor die from this virus with no cure, like we have in Seattle and other cities."

You can search online to see how to make your own face mask using a paper towel, rubber bands, and a stapler. Please respect each other during this pandemic.

Larry J. Davis

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: True patriotism

What is true patriotism? Some say it is sacrificing what we want to give to those in need. Others define it as serving our military. To all of…

Letters

Letters: Breaking the law

I see that the Department of Ecology can't afford to do it's own Environmental Impact Statement, so it wants Cowlitz County and Northwest Inno…

Letters

Letters: Voice of hope

Our "leaders" in Washington, D.C., are debating needs or solutions to the Covid-19 pandemic by finding fault, blaming, demanding money for eve…

Letters

Letters: Funny that way

Once upon a time in a distant land there was a middle-aged man of modest wealth who invited a few of his closest friends over for a pleasant dinner.

Letters

Letters: Patriotism or disaster?

The writer claiming true patriotism means bringing manufacturing jobs back to the U.S. ("True patriotism," letters to the editor, March 27) ov…

Letters

Letters: We can do it!

Calling all those who can sew — we don't give up without a fight! There is an alarming shortage of face masks for our healthcare providers and…

Letters

Letters: Expendable

Having been born a month after World War II, I knew the generation ahead of me was the"Greatest Generation" (aptly named). The generation behi…

Letters

Letters:Take the max

The three economic drivers for Cowlitz County are Interstate 5, the main line railroad and the port dock on the Columbia River.

Letters

Letters: Thankful for workers

Thank you to the employees at our local grocery stores and pharmacies. Thank you for staying at your post and putting yourselves in harms way …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News