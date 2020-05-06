Letters: Respect each other

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

During this ever-changing, nightmare pandemic I am so proud of Gov. Jay Inslee.

More people are still being infected. It is frightening to see all the different reactions to the COVID-19. One young man even lost a leg due to that virus.

It is nothing to take lightly.

Doctors and nurses are begging people, with or without COVID-19, to shelter in place. Thinning the crowd is another way to help stop the virus from spreading. Other governors also have allowed nonviolent inmates to go home in hopes of stopping the spreading of the virus.

Shelter in place and stay six feet apart if you have to be out. Wear a mask. It has been proved to reduce spreading of the virus. Respect each other. Every age group is being affected.

Sherry Davis

Longview