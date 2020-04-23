Letters: Replacement plan

Letters: Replacement plan

Catastrophes present themselves in many different forms and each requires special solutions.

The health of our nation is being physically threatened by the COVID-19 pandemic. All of us have some risk of acquiring this life-threatening illness. Our current treatment plan is to isolate to decrease inadvertent transmission. Hopefully, this plan will be effective.

We watch the health of our congressional senators and representatives potentially deteriorate as some of them have tested positive for COVID-19. We must consider what would happen if many of them died suddenly.

In July 2009, then Rep. Brian Baird submitted a plan for replacement of our national legislators if there was a catastrophic loss of these important people.

We need to reconsider adoption of his catastrophic replacement plan and I urge Sen. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell to dust off his plan and submit it to the Senate for consideration.

Blaine E. Tolby, M.D., Ph.D.

Longview

