Letters: Reopening is risky

I am really concerned about how people are protesting to go back to work and not realizing the huge consequences that they are putting on themselves and others.

Human life cannot be replaced and we are just getting a handle on the virus, and the last thing we need is people to go back in clusters and set the virus off and kill thousands more people.

I have lost three friends to this virus.

The only ones protesting are those who don’t believe, haven’t lost someone dear to them or just have no regard to anyone but themselves.

Some businesses have taken an aggressive approach to slow the spread of the virus while others have acted too little, too late. Those who have acted too late have cost people their lives and others their livelihood.

If you open before the president's date and your employees get COVID-19 (or you don’t provide your employees with PPE), can they sue you?

If you're willing to take those lawsuits, then open tomorrow. You might want to ask your lawyers, I know what mine would say, and that question is yes.

Teresa D. Higgins

Longview

