Letters: Remembering Morelli

None of us really knows what we will truly miss until it's gone.

I think we will really miss Gian Morelli. His long and dedicated service to our cultural literacy ranks at the top of all his predecessors at the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts.

Thank you, Gian Morelli, for your enthusiastic commitment and relentless hard work for our community. Someone will try to fill your shoes and bring their own flavor; yet, you are not replaceable.

Vince Penta

Longview

