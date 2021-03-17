Letters: Remembering Liliya Zagariya

On Dec. 24, 2020, and on Dec. 29, 2020, The Daily News covered the tragic death of Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue volunteer Liliya Zagariya. Lily, a she was known to her family and friends, was shot and killed as she served visitors at the entrance to a clinic adjacent to PeaceHealth Southwest Washington Medical Center in Vancouver.

Lily worked for PeaceHealth and volunteered for Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) so she could prepare for service as a paramedic. Sadly, she was not able to pursue her passion and dream, and for those of us who were there that day, and for those who were her co-workers and friends, Lily's death will not be forgotten. She was known for her infectious smile, love of coffee and her joyous spirit of service.

To honor her dream of being a paramedic and to celebrate her love for her faith, her family and her community, a scholarship for paramedic training has been established through Portland Community College in her name for anyone in Clark and Cowlitz counties who desires training to become a paramedic.

Please consider donating to the scholarship fund by visiting https://www.peacehealth.org/LilyaFund. All donations are tax deductible through the PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center Foundation.