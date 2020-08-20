 Skip to main content
Letters: Remembering Donald Fuesler

Letters: Remembering Donald Fuesler

I am sure many people in this community have stories about Dr. Donald Fuesler. Mine is a bit different from most.

After a particularly hectic weekend evening n the emergency room at Cowlitz General Hospital, a lull finally occurred. Returning later with his hand behind his back, he said to me, "This is for you" and handed me a beautiful Peace rose from his garden.

In all of my many years of professional nursing, it has remained as one of my favorite memories.

My condolences to the family and thank you for sharing with with us.

Our doctors who have served and and now serve our community are my heroes.

Jacquelyn LeClair Davis,

registered nurse (ret.)

Kelso

Catch the latest in Opinion

