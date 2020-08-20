Letters: Remembering Donald Fuesler

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am sure many people in this community have stories about Dr. Donald Fuesler. Mine is a bit different from most.

After a particularly hectic weekend evening n the emergency room at Cowlitz General Hospital, a lull finally occurred. Returning later with his hand behind his back, he said to me, "This is for you" and handed me a beautiful Peace rose from his garden.

In all of my many years of professional nursing, it has remained as one of my favorite memories.

My condolences to the family and thank you for sharing with with us.

Our doctors who have served and and now serve our community are my heroes.

Jacquelyn LeClair Davis,

registered nurse (ret.)

Kelso