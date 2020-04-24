Letters: Release ridiculous

Letters: Release ridiculous

I've got one word for those calling for the release of juveniles being held locally for release to Immigration Customs and Enforcement. Ridiculous!

These kids are illegal aliens. They—and others like them—are not immigrants by any stretch of the word. By federal law, they have no right to be here, and if they're in gangs, the sooner ICE can come get them the better, regardless of COVID-19. Besides, we do not have a significant outbreak of the virus in Cowlitz County or anywhere else in Southwest Washington, aside from Clark County due to their proximity to Portland. There is no reason that, with proper distancing used by guards and the use of masks and disinfectants, we can't safeguard the health of these individuals.

I say hold them for ICE!

Merrylee Lanehart

Kelso

