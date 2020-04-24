Letters: Release ridiculous

These kids are illegal aliens. They—and others like them—are not immigrants by any stretch of the word. By federal law, they have no right to be here, and if they're in gangs, the sooner ICE can come get them the better, regardless of COVID-19. Besides, we do not have a significant outbreak of the virus in Cowlitz County or anywhere else in Southwest Washington, aside from Clark County due to their proximity to Portland. There is no reason that, with proper distancing used by guards and the use of masks and disinfectants, we can't safeguard the health of these individuals.