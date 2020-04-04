Letters: Reject socialism

Letters: Reject socialism

It's freeeeee! The promises of socialism certainly sound appealing. After all, given a choice between getting something for nothing or having to pay for it, who could possibly be against getting it for free?

In reality, nothing is free. The only way a socialist government can give "free" goods and services to some is to take from others. Socialists say that this is only fair. But is it really? Is it fair for one person to steal money from another so long as the victim is rich and the robber gives all or some of the money to the poor? And is it different if the government does it?

History and reason inform us that socialism has been an age-old failure. It simply doesn't work. As former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher once observed, socialist governments "always run out of other people's money."

For many reasons, socialism should be recognized for what it is: a totalitarian system completely at odds with the American tradition of individual freedom and capitalism. It should be rejected in all its forms.

Jack Malone

Longview

