Letters: Regulation goes too far

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sea lions and salmon have co-existed at sea and in the Columbia River forever. It is an outrage to learn the federal government is allowing random killing of sea lions on the Columbia River sponsored by Rep. Jaime Herrera-Beutler's bill.

As a fisherman of salmon and steelhead, I have been a vocal critic for restoring a once thriving salmon run as well as humane treatment of sea lions that move through the river. To that end, I warn all sport and commercial fishermen to be ready to face a sea lion slaughter like never seen before.

This time the fish and wildlife regulators have gone too far. They are breaking their own rules including the Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972. I appeal to the governors of Washington and Oregon to stop this violation of law.

We must come up with a long-term plan that will protect the salmon and the sea lions in the Columbia River. Beutler's legislation on sea lions does more damage to an out-of-control situation.

Let's fight to protect the sea lions.

Rolf Knapp

Vancouver