Letters: Red, white and blue

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sherry Davis' letter to the editor (The Daily News, April 8) reiterated what we've been hearing for sometime now, "wear a mask, wash your hands and shelter in place."

These practices will help diminish COVID-19. This virus is neither red nor blue. It's disappointing that Davis uses a pandemic to be divisive in her letter.

We are all in this together and no matter what your political party, we want the same outcome — to stay well and return to a normal life. Just like in other difficult times, our country proves we're red, white and blue.

Thanks to our medical workers, military, grocery store employees, truck drivers, postal workers, pharmacies, paper carriers and numerous other people who keep our country going during this difficult time and for not caring whether we're red or blue.

Jim Hajek

Kelso