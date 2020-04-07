Letters: Red state delays

Letters: Red state delays

Red states delaying sheltering in place and not closing the unnecessary businesses and schools is causing the COVID-19 virus to run rampant.

The failure of red state Republicans is putting the Southern states in the crosshairs for the next wave of COVID-19 infection.

This is no time to take this pandemic lightly. Lives are at risk. Wear a mask, wash your hands and shelter in place. Those three actions saves lives.

Sherry Davis

Longview

