Letters: Reckless disregard

Unless a person lives in fantasy land, we all know that the coronavirus is a highly contagious disease.

According to top health experts here and around the world, it's not just people who are sneezing and coughing who can spread COVID-19. It's also spread by people who look completely normal and at the time don't have a fever, but are unwittingly passing it on.

The experts agree "cloth face coverings" are one of the easiest, most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of COVID-19.

Because of reckless disregard for the health and safety of themselves, those who refuse to wear a face mask are putting the lives of their loved ones, their families, their friends and the community at risk.

The lack of wearing masks leaves all of us vulnerable to sickness and death from the COVID-19 disease.

Though you may not be concerned for yourself, please be considerate toward those of us who are trying not to get sick and possibly die from COVID-19.

Please put a face mask on in public.

Joel Hembree

Longview

