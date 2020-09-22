 Skip to main content
Letters: Reasons for Long

Letters: Reasons for Long

This is in rebuttal to the Sept. 4 letter to the editor by John Claypool headlined "Common sense."

I find it very interesting that the only fault you could find with Carolyn Long was that she lived in Oregon and commuted to Vancouver for 20 years.

You failed badly by not mentioning that she worked as a tenured professor at Washington State University-Vancouver for 25 years.

She also has authored two books on constitutional law.

"Yes!! We still have a Constitution."

Carolyn is in favor of "Obamacare" ACA (Affordable Care Act), which requires coverage for people with pre-existing medical conditions.

Jamie Herrera Beutler has voted many times against "Obamacare" which would take coverage away from more than 20 million people.

Herrera Beutler also wants to defund Planned Parenthood and doesn't conduct town halls.

"Trump Girl."

I would bet sir, that you have never met Carolyn Long, I have. She is an outstanding and caring person who listens well.

Jamie Herrera Beutler just said she is voting for Trump, who has promised to eliminate payroll taxes which will destroy Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid by 2023.

Kyle James

Longview

