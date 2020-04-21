Letters: Really responsible

Letters: Really responsible

Donald Trump and the people in his administration who allow and even encourage him to bluster forth with his outrageous behavior, including his defiant, petulant and infantile refusal to listen to advise from experts on pandemics — and because he refused to enact the Defense Production Act immediately nor even suggest setting guidelines — are responsible for the shortages of life-saving equipment, PPEs and testing supplies.

Not former president Barack Obama. Not the Democrats, nor the myriad of others he tries, or lies, to blame. Only Trump, who once said, "Only I can fix it." No, he can't. He has neither the intellect nor the wherewithal to fix anything. He can, and does, only destroy.

No, Trump is not responsible for the COVID-10 virus, but he is responsible to the American people and he sorely fell short of that responsibility. And why? Because he won't admit that he hasn't a clue on how to handle a crisis, nor apparently does anybody in his administration. (Jared Kushner?). By Trump's cutting funding to the National Institutes of Health and now, as of April 15, withholding funding to the World Health Organization, Trump and his keepers are committing genocide.

Rhea Crall

Ocean Park

