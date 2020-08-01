Letters: Ready to work

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This letter is in support of Rosemary Siipola for Cowlitz County commissioner.

Siipola's training in planning makes her well suited for the job. Her past job experiences are aligned with what one would encounter in governing the county.

Collaboration is her strong suit. Bringing the county, cities, CEDC )Cowlitz Economic Development Council) and others together to plan for a bright future for all.

Don't forget, Rosemary Siipola is prepared and ready to work for you.

Dorothy Bain Hanson

Longview