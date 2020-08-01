Letters: Ready to work

This letter is in support of Rosemary Siipola for Cowlitz County commissioner.
Siipola's training in planning makes her well suited for the job. Her past job experiences are aligned with what one would encounter in governing the county.
Collaboration is her strong suit. Bringing the county, cities, CEDC )Cowlitz Economic Development Council) and others together to plan for a bright future for all.
Don't forget, Rosemary Siipola is prepared and ready to work for you.
Dorothy Bain Hanson
Longview
