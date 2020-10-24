 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Re-elect Dean Takko

Letters: Re-elect Dean Takko

{{featured_button_text}}

As an elected official, it does not matter if you are Democrat or Republican. The criteria I always review when another elected official asks for an endorsement is: “What have you done for Long Beach and Pacific County?”

In the case of Sen. Dean Takko, his support for Long Beach and Pacific County has been proven repeatedly. The latest example raised $700,000 to renovate a city building into a new police station. These funds were 100% from the state of Washington capital budget request without a match from the city. The city did not have the funds to accomplish this needed update.

Our current police station was built in 1985 with four officers on staff and little storage for evidence and records. As the department has grown with more area of responsibility and coverage, the building could not accommodate the additional needs. Sen. Takko literally pushed the funding for this project through in the wee hours of the morning.

Another vitally important local need was the Pacific County Drug Task Force. Sen. Takko secured funding to reinstate our Drug Task Force. The original task force operated from 2006 to 2015. In 2015, the funding that was paid for by local, state, and federal money was reallocated. With his help and knowledge of rural needs, the state has committed to funding again.

Sen. Takko has worked on many other projects for the city, such as the Long Beach Boardwalk funding and lodging taxes. Sen. Takko always listens to our concerns and issues, and more importantly, he helps find solutions.

I strongly support the re-election of Sen. Dean Takko. No matter what your political affiliation, your vote for Sen. Takko will ensure the betterment of Long Beach, Pacific County and the state of Washington.

Jerry Phillips, Mayor

Long Beach

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Walsh finds solutions

As an administrator of the low-income senior housing apartment building, Campus Towers, and an advocate for affordable housing, I was able to …

Letters

Letters: First-hand look

Being a heathen Marxist, I decided to see first hand what local Republican voters really think and feel by throwing on an American flag bandan…

Letters

Letters: Salmon is king

With all the controversy of Native American references for mascots, a simple suggestion for Kalama High School's replacement of Charlie Chinoo…

Letters

Letters: Lockstep voting

If you like Donald Trump's pitiful treatment of small businesses and his hatred of unions, you should vote for his disciple Jaime Herrera Beut…

Letters

Letters: Established record

Given the current challenges we face due to the economic crisis, it is essential that the 19th Legislative District be represented by someone …

Letters

Letters: Weber works for us

Regardless of your political beliefs, I would encourage you to vote for Dennis Weber to maintain his seat as a Cowlitz County commissioner.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News