Letters: Re-elect Dean Takko

As an elected official, it does not matter if you are Democrat or Republican. The criteria I always review when another elected official asks for an endorsement is: “What have you done for Long Beach and Pacific County?”

In the case of Sen. Dean Takko, his support for Long Beach and Pacific County has been proven repeatedly. The latest example raised $700,000 to renovate a city building into a new police station. These funds were 100% from the state of Washington capital budget request without a match from the city. The city did not have the funds to accomplish this needed update.

Our current police station was built in 1985 with four officers on staff and little storage for evidence and records. As the department has grown with more area of responsibility and coverage, the building could not accommodate the additional needs. Sen. Takko literally pushed the funding for this project through in the wee hours of the morning.

Another vitally important local need was the Pacific County Drug Task Force. Sen. Takko secured funding to reinstate our Drug Task Force. The original task force operated from 2006 to 2015. In 2015, the funding that was paid for by local, state, and federal money was reallocated. With his help and knowledge of rural needs, the state has committed to funding again.