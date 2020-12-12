 Skip to main content
Letters: Random act of kindness

While preparing to strap a Christmas tree on my wife’s compact car, a man with a pickup truck noticed me untangling cord and kindly offered to transport our tree home for us, about four miles from the tree lot. He asked for nothing in return, just being a good Samaritan.

My wife and I used this event to teach our 6-year-old the acts of kindness people can do, and how nice it was for this person to go out of his way to assist strangers like us.

Simple acts of kindness like this demonstrate there is goodness in the hearts of many within our community.

Joseph Govednik

Longview

