Letters: Quit sniping

President Trump can only be as good as your prayers are for him.

I so appreciate The Daily News. It is a fine paper, very balanced and a great source of information and learning.

I treasure it.

Since you are locked up, how about a mail slot?

Some of us senior citizens don't have a computer to contact you. Your phone numbers play musical chairs.

I learned English reading The Daily News 60 years ago.

Justine Buck

Kelso

Editor's note: Mail can be dropped off in the payment box located in front of The Daily News office.

 

