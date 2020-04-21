Letters: Quit sniping

President Trump can only be as good as your prayers are for him.
I so appreciate The Daily News. It is a fine paper, very balanced and a great source of information and learning.
I treasure it.
Since you are locked up, how about a mail slot?
Some of us senior citizens don't have a computer to contact you. Your phone numbers play musical chairs.
I learned English reading The Daily News 60 years ago.
Justine Buck
Kelso
Editor's note: Mail can be dropped off in the payment box located in front of The Daily News office.
