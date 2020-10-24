 Skip to main content
Letters: Questions for Finn

We appreciate and rely on civic-minded folks such as Will Finn who serves as mayor of Woodland. In running for county commissioner, Mayor Finn plans to keep his job with the Washington State Patrol. That creates questions that voters will have to decide.

First is that of salary. Mayor Finn will collect $200K in a state salary from his day job with the state patrol and a county salary from his evening job as county commissioner. Are we OK with that?

Second is that of availability. Though noble his intent to fulfill both jobs, we will be voting for and essentially hiring a part-time county commissioner. Are we OK with that?

Third, and most important, is that of loyalty. As a state trooper, Mayor Finn works for and is sworn to obey the governor. In a conflict between county folks and the governor, such as the current issue of opening the county, will he have the fortitude to stand for us, and not his day job boss?

All good questions that we as voters must decide.

Jerry Cooper

Kelso

