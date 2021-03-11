Letters: Putting on the blinders

Many people in our country decry the Black Lives Matter movement. Those critics ignore the situation in our society. They deny societal systemic racism. Talk about putting on the blinder. Seven states - Alabama, Mississippi, North and South Carolina, Florida, Georgia and Texas - have official state holidays celebrating the traitors to the United States, the soldiers of the nation of the Confederate States of America and the Confederacy itself. The first article of the constitution of the Confederacy commits to the continuation of slavery. The Confederate pledge of allegiance commits the allegiance to uphold “states rights” and to follow the leaders of the Confederacy. That’s right, the states right to torture, rape, mutilate, kidnap and murder slaves with impunity.