 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Putting in the work

Letters: Putting in the work

{{featured_button_text}}

When I took constitutional law from Carolyn Long at Washington State University Vancouver, she was notoriously tough and factually fair. Her classroom was lively, intellectual and promoted respect.

That’s why I asked her to sit on a committee for my master’s research. I can’t think of better representation for the Third Congressional District.

Carolyn Long respects the people she wants to represent, as seen in her willingness to engage in town halls, virtual and otherwise. She has put in the work and will be a great representative for Southwest Washington.

Please vote Carolyn Long.

Todd Bratton

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: An assignment

I came to Cowlitz County in the fall of 1963 to teach American history to eventually about 3,000 Longview students. They were a blast to teach…

Letters

Letters: Questions for Finn

We appreciate and rely on civic-minded folks such as Will Finn who serves as mayor of Woodland. In running for county commissioner, Mayor Finn…

Letters

Letters: Culp's not qualified

Gov. Jay Inslee has a degree in economics form the University of Washington, a law degree from Willamette University and he has been our gover…

Letters

Letters: No jokes

Two thoughts from the good old days and lately we are finding out just how good the good old days were.

Letters

Letters: For working people

One of our sons works in the hotel industry. He was shocked when he was laid off in early March. He has been able to manage on savings, vacati…

Letters

Letters: Respect makes it work

Returning Dennis Weber and adding Will Finn to the Cowlitz County board of commissioners will set the stage for that body to work together in …

Letters

Letters: Re-elect Dean Takko

As an elected official, it does not matter if you are Democrat or Republican. The criteria I always review when another elected official asks …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News