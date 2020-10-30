Letters: Putting in the work

When I took constitutional law from Carolyn Long at Washington State University Vancouver, she was notoriously tough and factually fair. Her classroom was lively, intellectual and promoted respect.

That’s why I asked her to sit on a committee for my master’s research. I can’t think of better representation for the Third Congressional District.

Carolyn Long respects the people she wants to represent, as seen in her willingness to engage in town halls, virtual and otherwise. She has put in the work and will be a great representative for Southwest Washington.

Please vote Carolyn Long.

Todd Bratton

Longview