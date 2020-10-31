 Skip to main content
Letters: Put a sign up

Letters: Put a sign up

I'm becoming increasingly weary of all the letters to the editor that are just forums for the writer to tout his or her favorite candidate. I'm not really interested in who you vote for or why. Put a sign in your yard and let it go at that.

Nov. 3 can't come soon enough for me. Until then I guess I just won't read the letters. Bah humbug.

I'm also tired of all the negative ads bashing the opponent. Wouldn't it be refreshing if the ads just extolled the virtues of the candidate? Too much to hope for I guess.

Cheryl Karr

Longview

