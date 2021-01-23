Letters: Pure mismanagement

Gov. Jay Inslee's news conference of today (Jan. 18) in no way mitigates the management failures regarding COVID-19 vaccinations for which he must assume responsibility. Regardless of your views of President Trump, state governors were given six months notice that the vaccine would in all likelihood be available. Routes and methods of distribution should have been established and identified. Vaccination sites should have been identified, inspected and authorized. Staffing should have been provided with training, policy and procedure requirements established and instituted. Weeks ago the public should have been advised as to vaccination locations and appointment procedures.