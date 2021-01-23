 Skip to main content
Letters: Pure mismanagement

Letters: Pure mismanagement

Gov. Jay Inslee's news conference of today (Jan. 18) in no way mitigates the management failures regarding COVID-19 vaccinations for which he must assume responsibility. Regardless of your views of President Trump, state governors were given six months notice that the vaccine would in all likelihood be available. Routes and methods of distribution should have been established and identified. Vaccination sites should have been identified, inspected and authorized. Staffing should have been provided with training, policy and procedure requirements established and instituted. Weeks ago the public should have been advised as to vaccination locations and appointment procedures.

In Washington, D.C., the public at large, Congressional staff and second tier individuals were vaccinated the week of Jan. 11. In Los Angeles, pharmacies began vaccination the same week and mass vaccinations at Dodger Stadium began. In Cowlitz County vaccination sites are still not listed at Washington State Department of Health website.

We should have had a model program in place ready for activation more than a month ago. Instead, we have a Keystone cops episode. Unfortunately, people will have died and continue to die because of mismanagement.

Robert Sandstrom, M.D.

Longview

