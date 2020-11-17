 Skip to main content
Letters: Pure journalism

Letters: Pure journalism

I don't listen to television news or online news or read newspapers (only the local, obituaries, funnies and puzzles, but no politics). They are nothing but propaganda, bias and lies.

A month or two ago I received a newspaper sample in the mail called the Epoch Times. If you're like me who likes to sit down with a cup of coffee and read a good newspaper, the Epoch Times is the best I've read. It doesn't care whether you're Democrat, Republican or Liberal. You can read this newspaper without propaganda and bias. It reports news as it is nationwide and what I really love is the worldwide news. It truly is an eye opener and very informative. It is pure journalism the way it should be. A lot of media mainstreams should learn from them.

Toni Below

Cathlamet

