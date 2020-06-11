Letters: Publish names

I agree with the letter that said we were "fighting blind" (May 11's "Blind soldiers).

I think it should be published in the paper who has tested positive for COVID-19. They won't know where they contacted it, but we would know if we have been in contact with that person, so we can self-isolate, at least.

I realize it takes time for symptoms to develop, and they won't know where they were exposed. Many people are not wearing masks and we need to protect ourselves.

Patricia Stevens

Toledo

