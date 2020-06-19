Letters: Public funding abuse

I received a letter from the IRS on June 8. It was a check-sized envelope from Austin, Texas, with a plastic window, and the words “Official Business,” “Penalty for Private Use, $300,” “Notice 1444 (EN-SP),” and “Postage and Fees Paid Internal Revenue Service,” printed on it. There were no results on the IRS.gov website when I searched for information on Notice 1444 (EN-SP).
The letter was not from the IRS. Inside was a letter on The White House letterhead informing me “you are receiving an Economic Impact Payment....” (I had received the check from the IRS about 10 days ago.). The letter told me how proud the president was to sign the CARES Act and that “America will ... rise to new heights of greatness.” The letter was signed by President Donald J. Trump.
It is outrageous that the president is using the non-partisan IRS and our tax dollars for private use and political purposes. I hope the $300 penalty applies to every letter he mailed.
Laurel A. Murphy
Kalama
