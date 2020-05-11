Letters: Psychiatric needs

Letters: Psychiatric needs

In a recent letter to the Baltimore Sun, Sinclair Hancq, a research director through Treatment Research Advocacy, wrote about the need for more psychiatric beds to help the rising amounts of suicide in the United States.

It pertains to Longview in a big way. Here is a brief quote from that letter. "How many suicide deaths could be averted if we had more psychiatric beds?

Boarding of psychiatric patients in emergency departments is commonplace, in large part due to waiting for an open psychiatric bed. Patients are discharged quicker, but sicker, contributing to the high risk of suicide after discharge from a psychiatric inpatient stay. We need more psychiatric beds to have more time to stabilize patients in crisis and come up with a diagnosis and treatment plan."

We all need to prioritize funding and advocacy of our mental health community in Cowlitz County.

Joe Hobson

Longview

