Letters: Proud support

I've known Bruce Pollock, a candidate for Cowlitz County PUD commissioner, for years.

I know him as a business leader with a career portfolio of successful accomplishment. I know him as a person who has supported countless community activities, charitable causes, caring organizations. If a worthwhile project needed a voice, needed to get its message out to the community, Pollock always has been there.

He understands how critical affordable power is to our county's residents. He sees how critical affordable power is to our economic development. Without affordable power, companies will not locate here and will not bring the jobs we need.

I am proud to support Bruce Pollock for Cowlitz County PUD commissioner for District 1. Join me and support Pollock. We need his experience. We need his voice to represent us and our county.

Jim Hill

Kelso