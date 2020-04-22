Letters: Proud of us

Just watched some national news reporting on the demonstrations in Michigan. I want to thank Washington state, and in particular the residents of Longview. I have heard people say that this is all hype but for the most part, Longview residents are doing their part. We understand the severity of this global pandemic and although it is not easy, we are willing to do what needs to be done for the health and safety of our citizens. I believe Robert Alexander Long would be pleased by Longview's response. Now is not the time to stop social distancing or to lighten up on restrictions. We are Longview Strong (is that a thing?...Yea, it is now). I'm proud of us, Longview!