Letters: Proud of president

In response to Les Church's letter to the editor (The Daily News, May 2), I would like to know where these people get off speaking about our president like this.

I learned in the first grade you don't disrespect our president.

I, along with millions of other people, voted him in office and are proud of what he does.

He doesn't take his pay. He donates it to charities. For what? To take crap like this?

He and millions of Americans are the only thing between the corrupt Democratic party trying to push us into communism. Socialism is the same as communism.

If you feel so bad about him, give back the nice stimulus check and to live in China or North Korea. You won't get away with that kind of rhetoric, I guarantee you.

Nancy Lewis

Longview