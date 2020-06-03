Letters: Proud of president

Letters: Proud of president

{{featured_button_text}}

In response to Les Church's letter to the editor (The Daily News, May 2), I would like to know where these people get off speaking about our president like this.

I learned in the first grade you don't disrespect our president.

I, along with millions of other people, voted him in office and are proud of what he does.

He doesn't take his pay. He donates it to charities. For what? To take crap like this?

He and millions of Americans are the only thing between the corrupt Democratic party trying to push us into communism. Socialism is the same as communism.

If you feel so bad about him, give back the nice stimulus check and to live in China or North Korea. You won't get away with that kind of rhetoric, I guarantee you.

Nancy Lewis

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Follow the call

As a priest in Cowlitz County (St. Stephen's Episcopal church), I was personally offended by the remarks of Commissioner Arne Mortensen on Tue…

Letters

Letters: Our apologies

On Wednesday, May 27, I shared a Letter to the Editor written in The Daily News expressing support for Carolyn Long. Unfortunately, this email…

Letters

Letters: Doesn't exist

In reference to the Mike O’Neill's letter to the editor (The Daily News, May 30): Every aspect of his letter is false. Where is this printed d…

Letters

Letters: Get an estimate

This letter to the editor is to address the situation regarding the woman who had her heat pump worked on and the thermostat cost $51.99 on Am…

Letters

Letters: Speak up, show up

As a white woman, I do not live the daily terror of being black in America. As a mother, I felt the horror of George Floyd’s anguished cry for…

Letters

Letters: Vote the issues

In deciding which candidate to vote for, you need to first decide what issues are important to you. If affordable health care is important to …

Letters

Letters: Best of everything

Oprah Winfrey said to keep a grateful journal. Every night list five things that happened this day that you are grateful for.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News