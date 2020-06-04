Letters: Protecting a minority

Letters: Protecting a minority

{{featured_button_text}}

Today, while speaking to my grandmother — one of the most conservative people in my family — she told me she worried for me and my safety. The reasons were twofold: As I am half Chinese, she is concerned the rhetoric of President Trump, whom she once supported, regarding China has lent credence to a hatred in and emboldened some who may be dangerous, and she wanted to make sure I understood how to keep myself safe were I to have an interaction with a police officer.

The latter provides interesting contrast to her standard line during my childhood, which was that police are there to protect us and we should respect and honor their sacrifice and courage. A nice sentiment, and to think I mean to disrespect those who truly work to defend and serve is to misunderstand. The point is that even she has ceased to believe that law enforcement, as it exists in the USA, is there to protect any but perhaps a minority of the population, whom it serves.

Corey Arnold

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Follow the call

As a priest in Cowlitz County (St. Stephen's Episcopal church), I was personally offended by the remarks of Commissioner Arne Mortensen on Tue…

Letters

Letters: Our apologies

On Wednesday, May 27, I shared a Letter to the Editor written in The Daily News expressing support for Carolyn Long. Unfortunately, this email…

Letters

Letters: Doesn't exist

In reference to the Mike O’Neill's letter to the editor (The Daily News, May 30): Every aspect of his letter is false. Where is this printed d…

Letters

Letters: Failed leadership

President Trump showed that he could take a growing economy and make it better. He also showed how to ruin our economy by not having the right…

Letters

Letters: Speak up, show up

As a white woman, I do not live the daily terror of being black in America. As a mother, I felt the horror of George Floyd’s anguished cry for…

Letters

Letters: Vote the issues

In deciding which candidate to vote for, you need to first decide what issues are important to you. If affordable health care is important to …

Letters

Letters: Deschues chinook

According to a recent article in the Bend Bullein, more spring chinook are returning to the Deschutes Basin than last year. The article states…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News