Letters: Protecting a minority

Today, while speaking to my grandmother — one of the most conservative people in my family — she told me she worried for me and my safety. The reasons were twofold: As I am half Chinese, she is concerned the rhetoric of President Trump, whom she once supported, regarding China has lent credence to a hatred in and emboldened some who may be dangerous, and she wanted to make sure I understood how to keep myself safe were I to have an interaction with a police officer.

The latter provides interesting contrast to her standard line during my childhood, which was that police are there to protect us and we should respect and honor their sacrifice and courage. A nice sentiment, and to think I mean to disrespect those who truly work to defend and serve is to misunderstand. The point is that even she has ceased to believe that law enforcement, as it exists in the USA, is there to protect any but perhaps a minority of the population, whom it serves.