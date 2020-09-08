 Skip to main content
Letters: Protect programs

Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Social Security into law. President Trump proposed cuts to Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid every single year of his presidency. In contrast, Joe Biden calls for EXPANDING Social Security benefits — and promised not to cut them. If you do not want the programs you have paid into all of your adult life, vote Trump out before he puts people out of care homes and people out of care-giving jobs.

Sherry Davis

Longview

