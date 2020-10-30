Letters: Progressive Portland

Come early in the day before store owners destroy the art work on private and public buildings. Observe the art work on the pedestals of once famous people's statues and museums. Go window shopping downtown: Look! Douglas fir CDX, or the lower end stores with oriented particle boards. OH! There is a store with broken windows that looks vacant. Stay around in the evening and reminisce the fragrant smells wafting from the restaurants. The pungent odor of trash fires and tear gas will bring tears to your eyes.