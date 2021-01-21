Letters: Private sector guy

I am a private sector guy.

Every government worker/retiree has been making wages through the shutdowns. They shouldn't get $2,000.

Every legislator and senator have as well. I sent this letter to Oregon Senator Merkley and Rep. Bonamici.

"Why should they, their spouses, working or retired be included in this $2,000 give away?

They are costing the rest of us, especially in retirement. They often have Cadillac health plans costing $2,500/month.

If they get a federal, state, county or municipal check, either salary or in retirement, they should be excluded.

Social Security recipients haven't missed a payment either.

The private sector has been forced to sacrifice.

Nuts to that.

Saves $233.6 billion and that might be low.

Like William Proxmire used to say: "A billion here, a billion there; Pretty soon you're talking real money."