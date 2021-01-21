 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Private sector guy

Letters: Private sector guy

{{featured_button_text}}

I am a private sector guy.

Every government worker/retiree has been making wages through the shutdowns. They shouldn't get $2,000.

Every legislator and senator have as well. I sent this letter to Oregon Senator Merkley and Rep. Bonamici.

"Why should they, their spouses, working or retired be included in this $2,000 give away?

They are costing the rest of us, especially in retirement. They often have Cadillac health plans costing $2,500/month.

If they get a federal, state, county or municipal check, either salary or in retirement, they should be excluded.

Social Security recipients haven't missed a payment either.

The private sector has been forced to sacrifice.

Nuts to that.

Saves $233.6 billion and that might be low.

Like William Proxmire used to say: "A billion here, a billion there; Pretty soon you're talking real money."

How the numbers were arrived at: government employees: $25 million; spouses at 50%: $12.5 million; government public employee retirement recipients 10.2 million, spouses at 50%: 5.1 million; Social Security recipients: $64 million, no spouses on SS recipients added. Total: $116,800,000. x $2,000 = saves $233.6 billion.

The only way I could, on short notice, figure those on government retirement was use Oregon numbers: 4.3 million people/Oregon, 152,000 Oregon PERS recipients, .035 was what I used.

Wayne Mayo

Scappoose, Ore.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Following examples

Consider the following names from the recent past of American politics. Hillary Clinton. Mitt Romney. John McCain. Al Gore. John Kerry. George…

Letters

Letters: Numbers up front

Why do I have to read an article headlined "Local rates ease, but not enough" to find out on page A4 of Tuesday's (Jan. 12) Daily News that th…

Letters

Letters: Patriots, indeed

Wow. Watching the so-called Patriots beating up policemen with the American flag, killing one with a fire extinguisher, were new lows. So much…

Letters

Letters: Get it in gear

Hello state of Washington. We in Cowlitz Country would like a shot in the arm for some protection. I know we’re not part of Seattle, but we st…

Letters

Letters: No distinction

I in no way condone the violence in Washington, D.C. Nether did I condone the riots in Portland and Seattle. Nether do I see any distinction. …

Letters

Letters: The big question

In the Sunday, Jan. 10, paper you shared the results of a survey. Your first question was "Do you think Joe Biden won the Presidency?"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News