Letters: Private sector guy

I am a private sector guy.
Every government worker/retiree has been making wages through the shutdowns. They shouldn't get $2,000.
Every legislator and senator have as well. I sent this letter to Oregon Senator Merkley and Rep. Bonamici.
"Why should they, their spouses, working or retired be included in this $2,000 give away?
They are costing the rest of us, especially in retirement. They often have Cadillac health plans costing $2,500/month.
If they get a federal, state, county or municipal check, either salary or in retirement, they should be excluded.
Social Security recipients haven't missed a payment either.
The private sector has been forced to sacrifice.
Nuts to that.
Saves $233.6 billion and that might be low.
Like William Proxmire used to say: "A billion here, a billion there; Pretty soon you're talking real money."
How the numbers were arrived at: government employees: $25 million; spouses at 50%: $12.5 million; government public employee retirement recipients 10.2 million, spouses at 50%: 5.1 million; Social Security recipients: $64 million, no spouses on SS recipients added. Total: $116,800,000. x $2,000 = saves $233.6 billion.
The only way I could, on short notice, figure those on government retirement was use Oregon numbers: 4.3 million people/Oregon, 152,000 Oregon PERS recipients, .035 was what I used.
Wayne Mayo
Scappoose, Ore.