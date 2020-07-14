Letters: Private interests

If Cowlitz County commissioner Arne Mortensen is so concerned about violating private property rights in using eminent domain to improve a dangerous public rail crossing, he should be up in arms about Northwest Innovation Works requiring taking private property along a new three-mile gas pipeline so a Chinese company can sell Canadian fracked gas to China.
If his Libertarian goal is to reduce government in our lives, he should have been aghast at the county commissioners expanding their authority to use government resources to promote the business interests of a Chinese company.
Diane Dick
Longview
