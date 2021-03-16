Letters: Print the facts

Your editorial of March 10 headlined “Increase pressure to support methanol plant” states: "The plant would have a positive net effect on the amount of carbon dioxide spewed into the planet’s atmosphere."

I'm sorry, but no one in their right mind could ever agree with this statement. The amount of fracked gas and pipelines for this project is huge. Just the greenhouse gases from THAT would stop the idea this project could be a benefit to the environment.

Have you ever given it a thought as to the advantage the Chinese have in moving their methanol projects to the United States? We are being conned with their propaganda of jobs and taxes, while the proponents apply for grants, tax exemptions and taxpayer funded infrastructure. Think of it as giving money to China so they can pollute our communities. Since they’ve already polluted their country, they want to use our land, clean water, cheap electricity and fracked gas. Are we really that stupid?

I wish The Daily News would print the facts about this project and stop relying on lies.

Sandra Davis

Longview