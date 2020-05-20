Letters: Price gouging?

I am a firm believer in shopping local to help our local economy and that is exactly what we do.
However, as a senior citizen, I would like everyone to be aware that maybe local isn't always best.
We had some issues with our heat pump and with understanding our thermostat.
We asked that our thermostat be replaced with a simple heat, cool, on, off, and up and down thermostat that sells on Amazon for $51.99. We were charged $459 for the exact same thermostat. We were then given a senior discount of $27.54 and a $35 coupon we had off our total bill. Is this price gouging or is it costing our local businesses such a high price that this is what we have to look forward to?
Shirley Bostwick
Longview
