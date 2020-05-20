Letters: Price gouging?

We asked that our thermostat be replaced with a simple heat, cool, on, off, and up and down thermostat that sells on Amazon for $51.99. We were charged $459 for the exact same thermostat. We were then given a senior discount of $27.54 and a $35 coupon we had off our total bill. Is this price gouging or is it costing our local businesses such a high price that this is what we have to look forward to?