Letters: Prevention is caring

Don’t be afraid of COVID is an evil thing to say to those of us who lost our loved ones to COVID-19. That statement lacks the compassion and humanity it takes to lead our country.

Don’t let COVID dominate your life? Families of more than 210,000 Americans disagree. Joe Biden would never put the health of the Secret Service — or anyone else — in danger.

Sept 22, 2020: Many of the U.S. COVID-19 deaths likely would have been prevented by the widespread use of face masks, social distancing and other measures.

Sherry Davis

Longview