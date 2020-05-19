Letters: Press needed

Letters: Press needed

I just read a guest editorial from the Settle Times titled "Saving America's Free Press," (The Daily News, May 18).

I was wondering what free press are you talking about? Most of the so-called free press is nothing more than a biased, left-wing Democrat propaganda sheet.

It really would be nice to have a free press like we had in the distant past. A free, unbiased press like we had is really needed.

Ken Spring

Longview

