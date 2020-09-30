Letters: Presidential principles

My president must: be honest; pay taxes and obey United States laws; honor and respect the military as Commander in Chief; regard our allies; be frugal as money spent comes from taxpayers; hire qualified employees, not family, nor friends who can be intimidated; love our country by utilizing science technology to solve environmental issues; listen to, work for, represent all, and respect all people, not just those who voted for him; allow and respect all opinions, instead of dictating what he thinks we should believe; and love our country, by supporting our country and us in times of crisis.