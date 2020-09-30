Letters: Presidential principles

My president must: be honest; pay taxes and obey United States laws; honor and respect the military as Commander in Chief; regard our allies; be frugal as money spent comes from taxpayers; hire qualified employees, not family, nor friends who can be intimidated; love our country by utilizing science technology to solve environmental issues; listen to, work for, represent all, and respect all people, not just those who voted for him; allow and respect all opinions, instead of dictating what he thinks we should believe; and love our country, by supporting our country and us in times of crisis.
That’s why I’m not voting for the incumbent.
I’m voting for the candidate who asks, “What do you, the people want?”
Shirley Shea
Longview
