 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Precious commodity

Letters: Precious commodity

{{featured_button_text}}

I have spent most of my life uninvolved in politics. I actually have intentionally avoided any thoughts in that arena. But as I have matured, I have realized that avoiding politics is to only allow other people to make my decisions for me. Some of those people don't have the same values or ideas of right and wrong as I do. So if I want things to go in the direction I choose, I better pick up a bat and step to the plate.

Let's talk about trust? When we elect someone to represent us in any elected position they are essentially being hired by us, the voters. We are bombarded with campaign promises and the candidates are essentially asking us to trust them to take our values and ideals with them when they go to Olympia and Washington, D.C. It seems that trust is a precious commodity when we are speaking of politicians. Unfortunately, some of them treat our trust as just a load of manure. Maybe that is because they are so accustomed.

David Germain

Toledo

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Use the courts

This letter is in regard to the article of March 24, 2021, where it is reported that the Cowlitz County commissioners approved a resolution th…

Letters

Flanagan: Taxpayers on the hook

I don't want to pay for the fine brought about by the Woodland City Council's actions regarding wearing face masks during meetings. They shoul…

Letters

Letters: Paying for disposal

FYI. If you own a recreational vehicle, it is your responsibility to pay Washington state for the removal of any abandoned RV's that end up on…

Letters

Steppert: Missed opportunities

For years, the state of Wyoming has enjoyed the benefits of being a fossil fuel rich state — oil, gas, and coal. It paid the bills, and even m…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News