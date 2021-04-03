Letters: Precious commodity

I have spent most of my life uninvolved in politics. I actually have intentionally avoided any thoughts in that arena. But as I have matured, I have realized that avoiding politics is to only allow other people to make my decisions for me. Some of those people don't have the same values or ideas of right and wrong as I do. So if I want things to go in the direction I choose, I better pick up a bat and step to the plate.

Let's talk about trust? When we elect someone to represent us in any elected position they are essentially being hired by us, the voters. We are bombarded with campaign promises and the candidates are essentially asking us to trust them to take our values and ideals with them when they go to Olympia and Washington, D.C. It seems that trust is a precious commodity when we are speaking of politicians. Unfortunately, some of them treat our trust as just a load of manure. Maybe that is because they are so accustomed.