Letters: Precarious ground

Letters: Precarious ground

There are so many reasons Donald Trump must be fired, but today I ask those who support him, has he finally crossed a red line for you? How many of you get Social Security benefits? How many of you are on Medicare? How can you support this latest executive order that is a wolf in sheep's clothing, namely the payroll tax suspension? Social Security and Medicare are already on an unstable and financially precarious ground.

And this is not Trump's first attempt to weaken these extremely popular programs. His 2020 and 2021 budgets proposed $2 trillion in cuts over 10 years. Even if there are challenges to this order and it doesn't come to fruition, do you trust him with four more years when his intent is clear? When will you realize Trump and the Republican Party do not care about the prosperity of the middle and lower classes?

Vote for Joe Biden and Carolyn Long if you care about the solvency of Social Security and Medicare.

Patti Mortimer

Longview

