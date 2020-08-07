Letters: Power trip

Recently, on a visit to a store on Pacific Avenue in Kelso, I had a strap break on my mask, but I held it in place.
I dropped it one-tenth of a second to get money out and the generally unfriendly blonde cashier jumped back four feet, screamed and demanded I pull a new mask out of some place or leave, saying she's going to call the cops, owner, CDC, etc.
Come on! She wasn't that upset when she got robbed. Even that's no excuse to have a true life conniption fit.
The owner doesn't care if he came in with no head.
I'm done going there for life. It only takes one hateful employee to cost a place $100-$200 in sales a month.
I've been tested clean. I was seven feet away from her. I know any job I worked in service – if I had her attitude – I would have been fired from and my check withheld for 90 days.
See ya.
John Carstensen
Kelso
