Letters: Political beef

I've attended 39 Go 4th celebrations in Longview. Each year I look forward to an elephant ear, shaved ice, the fireworks and the parade. I love the parade. My kids never cared if it was Democrat or Republican candy, they grabbed it all.

Each year I'm impressed with what fun these three days bring and I am grateful for Arleen Hubble, who organizes our community celebration of Independence Day.

I’m sad the celebration has been canceled this year, the decision being made on behalf of all of us for health and safety. I'm upset that our beautiful community celebration, where for three days people focus on having fun with friends, family and neighbors, is being co-opted for someone's political beef, a protest, no longer a celebration.

Divided not united. Just because you can do something doesn't always mean you should. I hope Larry Wood and whoever has joined him in this "protest" come to their senses and does not ruin what our Go 4th celebration is.

Let’s hold this event dear and help Arleen Hubble with the best one yet next year.

Shawn Nyman

Longview

