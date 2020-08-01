Letters: Please vote

My letter to the editor is regarding Chris Fry's letter to the editor (The Daily News, July 30).
I do not agree with Fry's assessment of Washington state's form of government. It seems as though one man in Washington, D.C., would love to make all the rules for 326.7 million people and move the United States to an authoritative form of government of which he would be the head. I wonder how many people in his base would be O.K. with that.
Please vote in November.
Mary Ann Johnson
Longview
