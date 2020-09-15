 Skip to main content
Letters: Please vote

In response to recent letters to the editor endorsing the various political contestants on the ballot this year, and a handful that have advised against voting at all, I would like to remind every reader of The Daily News that you have a constitutional right to vote, regardless of your education, gender, religion or race.

Voting in your local, state and federal elections is of paramount importance, because these governing bodies exist to represent the will of the voting population in the laws they create. You need not possess a high school diploma to vote, pass the SAT (Scholastic Aptitude Test) with flying colors or keep up with the constant news cycle. Your right to vote also is your key to government transparency and accountability. If you believe your representative has not been acting in good faith, you can vote him or her out.

Voting is your choice, and while eligible individuals in these United States can’t be forced to participate, failing to vote may very well bring about changes you don’t like. No matter the issue, voting is your ultimate chance to be heard.

Perrin Zahn

Toutle

