Letters: Please move over

Many of us regularly enjoy "walking the dike" along Pacific Way. We are there for the fresh air and exercise (and, of course the gyms are closed).

While the majority of walkers and runners now move single file along the edges of the trail while passing, sadly, too many (young and old) continue walking two or three across, sometimes even pushing strollers next to each other. There isn't generally room to safely move totally off the trail in order to maintain safe distance. Perhaps you believe that you have magical powers and that COVID-19 will not "get" you.

Some of us are lacking in magical powers, but we really need to be able to enjoy safe exercise outside: Please, be considerate and move to the edge of the trail.

Arlene Elliott

Longview

