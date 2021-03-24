Letters: Please let us know

Last week (the week of March 15) there were a lot of comments on NextDoor about numerous mill sirens heard in Longview. Residents heard them at various hours. Some people were frightened and wondered if it meant to evacuate. I heard them very early one morning. One person said it was a test. A person replied asking how they knew and questioned testing during the night?

Residents also wondered how they would be notified of an emergency and what to do. We should also be notified before any testing of mill sirens. I searched for information online and contacted an official; no reply yet and unknown if these were tests or upset conditions.

This hits home. The same week, people in a Portland area were evacuated from about 80 homes and businesses because of ethanol explosions at a business. Firemen went door to door to tell them to get out. Other people in a nearby zone were told to shelter in place. What would happen here at homes, schools and other facilities?

Donna Dishman

Longview